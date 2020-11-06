AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.
Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 357,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,863,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.
About AMBEV S A/S
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.
