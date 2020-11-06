Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Ameren worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Ameren by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 1,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

