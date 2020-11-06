American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

