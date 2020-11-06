American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Lowered to $3.75 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AREC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

American Resources stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.20. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

