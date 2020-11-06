American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $403.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $241,017.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 105.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 176.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.