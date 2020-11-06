Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,834. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

