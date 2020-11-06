Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

