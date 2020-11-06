Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of AMYT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.58 million and a P/E ratio of -15.70. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Amryt Pharma

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

