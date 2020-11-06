Analyzing Mondial Ventures (OTCMKTS:MNVN) and Cleveland-Cliffs (OTCMKTS:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Mondial Ventures (OTCMKTS:MNVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Mondial Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35% Mondial Ventures N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and Mondial Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 5 1 1 2.43 Mondial Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $7.38, indicating a potential downside of 12.72%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Mondial Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Mondial Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 1.70 $292.80 million $1.12 7.54 Mondial Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Mondial Ventures.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Mondial Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No. 2 well-bore located in Ward County, Texas. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

