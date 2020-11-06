Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.79. 3,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,527. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $12,056,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

