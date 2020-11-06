Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $59,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,020,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,278.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

