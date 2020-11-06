AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AnPac Bio-Medical Science to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|-154.44%
|-38.43%
|-22.28%
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|266
|916
|1234
|91
|2.46
As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 6.44%. Given AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AnPac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|$1.56 million
|-$14.52 million
|-2.43
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|$819.25 million
|$36.78 million
|77.38
AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AnPac Bio-Medical Science. AnPac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
AnPac Bio-Medical Science peers beat AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.
