Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer — Antero Resources. Rising gathering, compression and freshwater delivery volumes are aiding its bottom line. Notably, it made a downward revision to its 2020 capital budget. As a result, the company raised its free cash flow guidance. The company recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results, owing to higher daily compression volumes of natural gas. However, the midstream firm’s capacity to clear a portion of its long-term debt is in question since the business scenario is unfavorable owing to the coronavirus-induced decline in energy demand. Also, the balance sheet has significant debt exposure. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AM. Raymond James raised Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 17,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

