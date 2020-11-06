Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Anthem worth $70,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.27.

NYSE ANTM traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.31. 26,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $334.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

