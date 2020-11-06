Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.43.

APO opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $50,544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $42,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $39,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

