AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $50,379.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.44 and a beta of 1.22. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 67.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

