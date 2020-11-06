Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,023.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

