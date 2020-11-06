Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,023.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Earnings History for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit