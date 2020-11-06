Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,003. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

