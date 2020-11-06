Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.72.

APTV stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $105.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 22,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

