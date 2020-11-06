Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.70.

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

