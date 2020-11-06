Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Argus

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 43.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,795. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

