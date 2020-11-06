Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,795. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.