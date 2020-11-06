Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $270.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.59.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.06. 10,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.44, for a total transaction of $2,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $366,128.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,716.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

