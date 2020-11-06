Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $270.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.59.
NYSE ANET traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.06. 10,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30.
In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.44, for a total transaction of $2,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $366,128.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,716.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
