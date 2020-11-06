Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.88.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.