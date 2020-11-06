Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $117.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.92.

NYSE:AJG opened at $109.77 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,618,690 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,163,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

