Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,008.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 169.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

