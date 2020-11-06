Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB traded down $10.84 on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 361,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,506. The company has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit