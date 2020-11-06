Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB traded down $10.84 on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 361,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,506. The company has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

