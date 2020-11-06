Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Investec upgraded Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Associated British Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

