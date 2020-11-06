Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $199.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.88, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 146.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $561,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

