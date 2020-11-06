Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $180.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $162.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.