Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADP stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 74,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

