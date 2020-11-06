Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 135.09% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,391,544.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $6,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $6,264,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.