Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

