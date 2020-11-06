Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AZYO stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

