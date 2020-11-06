B. Riley Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $68.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.85.

MTZ opened at $53.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MasTec by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after purchasing an additional 216,321 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MasTec by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after purchasing an additional 944,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after purchasing an additional 923,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

