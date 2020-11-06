Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.