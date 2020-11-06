Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $124.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

