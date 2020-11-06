Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €49.84 ($58.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.75. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35).

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

