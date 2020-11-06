Barclays Cuts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $49.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $1,589,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,184,998 shares in the company, valued at $53,810,759.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock worth $8,255,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after buying an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 762.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

