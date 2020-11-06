Barclays Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

