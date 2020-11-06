Barclays Upgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $166.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.64.

NYSE MCK opened at $170.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

