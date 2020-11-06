Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.19.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.16 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Barnes Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

