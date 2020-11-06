BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BCML opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.82.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 190.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at $431,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.