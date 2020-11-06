Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

MDT opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.