Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

