Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $236.86 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.56.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

