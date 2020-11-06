Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

