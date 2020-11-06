Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $247.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

