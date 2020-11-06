Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.