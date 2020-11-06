Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,755.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,530.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,793.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

